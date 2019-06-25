I’ve been telling everybody that Israel has been wanting a war with Iran for years. It looks like they are fixing to get one. But Iran won’t have a chance because Russia is our ally contrary to what most people in our country believe, simply because the Zionists control Russia and Trump is a Zionist.
To the mayor of Haleyville: Instead of washing sidewalks, how about cleaning up some of the overgrown lots?
I get more world news from the TimesDaily, NHK Japan, the BBC and the German network that any of the Big Three liberal American networks. The Big Three in order to draw viewers emphasize the sensational things like car chases, shootouts, racial incidents, etc.
I have watched with interest the recent state visit to the United Kingdom, and I came away with the realization that you don’t have to be from the South to be a redneck.
Nancy Pelosi knows that the Republicans will pull the same thing the Democrats did when they impeached Bill Clinton. They had a Democrat-controlled Senate at that time with a Republican House, whereas Trump has a Democrat House and a Republican Senate.
Here in Russellville, we have teachers, students and athletes leaving the city school system for the county. There seems to be a problem that needs to be looked into. We have no leadership at our superintendent and board level.
Gee, it looks like President Trump’s new agreement with Mexico is going to end catch and release, and probably put a big crimp on drug cartel money, too. I guess without as much money coming in from the drug dealers, the Democrats may have a hard time getting campaign funds next year.
Northwest-Shoals used to be a great college to attend, but I highly stress the phrase used to be. There is no leadership or passion for the students. The president has cut scholarships and supply budgets so she can give her buddies raises. I’m talking about a $40,000 raise for just one person. Now swallow that, people. And this is just the beginning. She has plans to give more of her buddies raises. We all need to voice our concerns to our elected officials. Don’t wait until it’s too late.
