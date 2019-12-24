I would like to know how the ladies in Sheffield got a Muscle Shoals library card. I am a resident of Muscle Shoals and when I went to the library, they told me I had to go home and get an electric bill and other proof of residence and then come back. I looked up the Alabama requirements and it said any citizen of Alabama can get a library card at any library in Alabama. Something is wrong somewhere.
I read where Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, helped Barack Obama pass the health care bill. She did not help pass the health care bill. He bought Republican votes to pass that bill. I wish people knew their history.
Just a comment on Donald Trump: What about Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder? They should be in jail with six big Bubbas in the the same cell.
I thought it was against the law to deer hunt in the city limits, especially in Florence. When I’m going to work in the mornings, I see deer hunters in their trucks pulling into the woods by Crossroads Church and behind the Walmart cemetery. There’s a church and houses all around and that’s illegal. I also see them coming across the fields on Cox Creek Parkway deer hunting as well.
I taught my children to never make fun of a disabled person, to never call people names, to never make fun of people, to never, ever lie, and to be honest citizens trying to the right thing for their country. I know now that the swamp has not been drained because Donald Trump is still there and we still have a covey of Republicans.
People in Alabama need to go to Walmart to buy some blinker fluid.
I was told one time about the Golden Rule. Just remember, the man with gold makes all the rules. That’s your elected officials in all the Quad Cities from mayors on down. We’re just peons just making a living and paying taxes. They are taking our tax money and using it to their benefit, or to augment their projects.
I would like to know why in the city of Florence people are appointed to a board for only one term, yet we have the Beautification Board that has had members on there for over 20 years. I thought there was a time limit on these boards. Are we just too many friends with the mayor? Something needs to be done. Let’s rework these boards.
They might was well abolish the handicapped parking in Haleyville since the police don’t do anything about it.
Some people in the LGBT community have been condemning the Salvation Army because of its Christian beliefs. I don’t believe like the LGBT people, but I don’t badmouth them because of their beliefs. The Salvation Army helps on the basis of need, not sexual orientation, race, color or creed. Approximately 93 cents of every dollar donated goes back to the community.
It has gotten so bad with hate. Our children soldiers are out there dying to save the world while the Democrats are trying to destroy what tour children have died for. Open your eyes people and learn the truth and stand for us or it’s going to be too late.
We shouldn’t allow religious cults or religion to read the United States Constitution. The Bible is not the Constitution. The Constitution is the U.S. Constitution founded by the forefathers. And that is the Constitution we should stick to. I don’t have a problem against religion and you’re free to worship, but don’t make it our Constitution.
