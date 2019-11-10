I’ve never heard a local Republican official who was against the ag center, nor a Republican Party member except for the tea party people. There is a difference.
We all the hear the phrase, “these are unusual times.” I am an 84-year-old veteran. I’ve never thought I would live to see a draft dodger holding a bone spurs letter attempting to discredit an infantry colonel who has been awarded a Purple Heart. Unusual times? Indeed it is.
God said in Genesis 8:22: “While the earth remains, seed time and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease.” Question is, do you believe man or God?
Many thanks for all the sponsors for the Profiles in Pink party at Keller Hospital every year and for the breast cancer survivors. It’s a wonderful thing they are doing. It’s very uplifting. We appreciate it.
I agree. Churches and associates should be taxed. They constantly cross out of their tax-free boundaries set by law.
Donald Trump, the stable genius, was going to fix the economy. Two trillion dollars to the rich has us at 1.5 percent GDP. Evidently Barack Obama had the right idea. It was 4 percent when he left office. So government spending under Trump’s socialism is not working.
A big thanks to the Florence Utility Department. I had a line hanging over my driveway. They were here in 10 minutes and everybody on the phone and the people who came out were fantastic.
President Trump doesn’t act like a politician. He acts like a CEO who was hired to clean up a dysfunctional corporation. The bureaucrats and the politicians of the deep state haven’t been held accountable for decades, and they bitterly resent the president exposing their incompetence and their corruption. There will be a reckoning.
I wish the Haleyville Police Department would go to Jacks on a Sunday morning and start giving tickets to people who are parking in handicapped spots and aren’t handicapped.
If you are an American citizen and you vote, please pay attention. We have people in Congress willing to destroy our country just so they can have their way.
I’m going to make a prediction. I do believe that President Trump will be impeached and removed from office. But, I think he’ll pull a Nixon. I think he will resign and Vice President Mike Pence will pardon him and he will be free to do as he pleases.
