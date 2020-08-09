I just want to say that I appreciate our police officers for their bravery and courage at this time. I just wish the judges would have the same commitment. Taxpayers need to support our law enforcement. Please don’t give up. I don’t know what we would do without you.
Why doesn’t the Black Lives Matter organization try to do some useful, like encourage more young to apply for jobs on police forces, build Habitat Homes for needy black families, or help needy young students with college costs?
I have lived in the St. Florian community for over 10 years. The frequency and duration of electric power loss is ridiculous. It’s time for some heads to roll.
Someone called in and said everything would turn into communists if we elect Democrats. What do they think we have now? Donald Trump is best buddies with the communist people. He’s running everything his way or the highway. He is a dictator want-to-be and a communist want-to-be, and I don’t know what people see in him.
To the person who complained about weeds and trash and cars and stuff in the people’s yards: It felt like the house I lived next to on County Road 200.
In regards to people not wanting to wear masks: What if your surgeon said this to you: “Yes, sir or ma’am, it makes it hard for me to breathe and it doesn’t protect you from anything anyway, and it’s against my constitutional rights to make me wear one, so when I cut into your body I choose not to wear one.”
The Democrats voted against freeing the slaves. The Democrats voted against giving them the right to vote. All these statues they are tearing down, they are trying to tear down their own history. They’re not only destroying their own history, they are also destroying the Democrats.
