Is the Singing River bridge ever going to have lights on it at night again so you can see?
What a great day for Americans. Our legal system is strong and healthy. (For) Donald Trump's indiscretions and crimes, he should be tried. He will get a fair trial — that is what America is built on. Hopefully for his insurrection and his ties with Vladimir Putin, the election fraud he tried to do, he will go to prison for that.
If a political party believes it's OK to abort a baby, you realize that they are evil. If a political party believes a person can change their sex, you realize they are evil. If you continue to elect these people to public, you realize that you are evil.
I just saw Lindsey Graham say to go to Trump.com and send him some money because of these charges being brought against him. He also went on to say Trump will win in court, and he will win the election.
If a city is not going to pick up tree limbs with their brush trucks, and they say they don't pick up construction materials, like if you add on to your house or something, what's left for them to pick up?
It says in the Bible that the end times people will think good is bad and bad is good. That's why Donald Trump is in trouble with the law and Joe Biden is as free as a bird.
Thank you to all the electrical workers from near and far who worked tirelessly with great purpose to restore power to thousands of Lauderdale County residents. We are in your debt. Your hard work is truly appreciated.
Tuscumbia, please, please cut back on those concrete abutments sticking out in the street. You are ruining peoples' tires because they are running into them. Why did you allow them to go out in the street? We need some leadership in Tuscumbia. We sure don't have any now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.