I just wonder if, and that’s a big if, Inspiration Landing opens in Sheffield are people that are coming from out of town to spend their money going to enjoy sitting at several railroad crossings waiting for multiple trains to pass? I think not.
Let’s get this straight. Hunter Biden had a $50,000 a month job working in Ukraine. His father, Joe, made a deal for a billion dollars to help grease the skids. Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton both knew about it. How is it that Donald Trump is getting the blame?
The city of Florence needs to take some of their extra money and fix the antiquated traffic light systems. This city is awful.
If you ever have a time in your life that you think that God is all you have, you will soon come to realize that God is all you need. Remember his eye is even on the sparrow, and I know he watches me.
President Trump must have taken dictator lessons from the North Korea president and the Russian president because he has pretty much control over the Republicans and the Democrats.
Warning. We are poisoning ourselves. These services that treat our lawns put up little signs warning us not to let children or animals play in the yard. When we run out of drinkable water, maybe we can eat the green grass. This is big time in Twin Brooks and Creekwood. All the runoff goes to the streams and river.
These red flag laws are supposed to keep mentally ill, dangerous people away from firearms. If these people are so dangerous, why aren’t they in a mental hospital where they can be treated and supervised 24 hours a day? A dangerous person is a dangerous person, whether they use a firearm, a knife, a vehicle, a can of gasoline or even a lawnmower blade.
Apparently only the Democrats have the courage to risk their political futures to rein in a rogue president. Unlike the cowardice Republicans, who remain silent and condone any behavior by this president.
If you base your opinion and your vote for superintendent on a man who promises to put air conditioning in gyms, that shows exactly how much you care about your kids’ education.
All of the Democratic presidential campaigners are crying foul, get rid of the electoral college. They are hysterical. What would happen if we got rid of the electoral college and the next president that was Democrat lost the election? They would say get rid of the popular vote.
