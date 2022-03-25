In 16 months the Democratic Party and their puppet, Joe Biden, have totally destroyed this country. When he took office, we had a very good economy, gas prices were cheap and inflation was low. Look at it now. Please people, in November, turn this over and offset his and his party’s ruthless attempt to destroy the United States.

