Let’s get this straight. Kerry Underwood, Steve Stanley and Mike Lockhart, local mayors, want to buy the solid waste landfill because the current guy running it has to make a big profit. Why didn’t they think of that before they bought it in the first place? Why didn’t the local attorney think of that? The citizens of Colbert County are going to get taken advantage of when we have to buy it back for a large amount of money.

