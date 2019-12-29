I see where they are going to set a vote on a marijuana bill in Alabama. They might as well pass it because every man and woman I know already smoke it anyway. So what’s the difference?
Every so often on the radio you’ll see an ad, if you’ve been exposed to Roundup and have cancer, call us and we’ll file a claim in your behalf. What they do is get your information and file a claim, but you never hear from them and they keep your money. I filed a claim four years ago and haven’t heard a word since.
Mitch McConnell was born in Sheffield, Alabama. He is causing so much disorder in Washington, D.C., it’s a shame he didn’t stay in Sheffield.
Years ago my mother taped the money on the envelope where the stamps go and sent it to her sister in Florida and it went all the way through. Her sister’s son-in-law is a stamp collector so he got it, and there’s no telling how much it’s worth today.
When these Democrats pushing impeachment spout off about President Donald Trump jeopardizing national security, when they are pushing to allow everybody and everything across national borders and giving them any and everything at your and my expense, and they talk about protecting the American people and the Constitution, I don’t know whether to laugh, cry or vomit.
Ebeneezer Scrooge is alive and well in Florence. The Room at the Table has been kicked to the curb. Folks, let’s remember this when election time comes up. Start with the mayor and go down.
I watched a lot of the impeachment proceedings on TV and I saw Democrat after Democrat say that no one is above the law. Then I see them support sanctuary cities that protect criminals. I see them oppose everything the president is trying to do to stop illegal immigrants. I see them support giving illegals benefits paid for by American citizens. I see them support giving them driver’s licenses, which gives illegal people a legal identification so they can vote. Please, someone help me. I’m confused.
My son who works for the state of Alabama in Montgomery said legislators’ biggest complaint while in session is about parking, especially for their Cadillacs, BMWs, Audis, Lincolns, Corvettes, Porsches, etc. No matter how much money we have, there is something to complain about, and you low-income people on food stamps think you have it rough?
It looks like Tim Melson and his cronies continue to feather their nests with their recent 3.61% pay increase as reported by the TimesDaily. This is nothing more than a slap in the face to the hard-working, tax-paying Alabama citizens. We’ll see how much more feathering occurs with their marijuana commission. Keep in tune.
To those who have been paying even superficial attention, Vladimir Putin is an intelligent, highly skilled, highly trained former KGB agent. He has been patently successful at making us look foolish and amateurish. It’s sad to watch.
Have any city officials checked to see if Sweetwater Mansion is being used by homeless people? It would be a terrible shame to abuse that grand old lady.
I don’t know who did the repair paving on Rickwood Road, it’s a terrible job. I would be ashamed to admit I couldn’t do a better job than that. They might as well have left the holes. Sad.
I’d like to make a comment on the speed at Green Hill. We need some police out here. It’s like living next to Talladega Speedway. It’s gotten worse and worse, and now they are driving 80 and 90 mph down this road. We need the police to bring some help.
I believe Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham have been bitten by mad dogs because they are trying to supervise the Constitution of the United States. Something is wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.