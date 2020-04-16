The city’s board of zoning declared there’s no zoning rules that allows them to put a place in Florence to feed the homeless, but I would guarantee you that if it was a place that wanted to put a liquor store in, or a restaurant that wanted to sell liquor, they’d change that zoning rule in a heartbeat, because liquor is what rules the city of Florence. They need to rethink this thing for the people that’s hungry because one day they may be out on the streets.
The Democrats couldn’t impeach President Donald Trump, so he got the help of China to create a virus that would cause panic in all walks of life including the economy that Trump raised up greatly. But blame it on the Democrats.
I don’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican. I hope the American people have sense enough to vote Donald Trump out of office. This guy doesn’t have any idea what he’s doing. He doesn’t have a plan. He doesn’t have anything going for him. Something needs to be done. America’s on edge.
I keep hearing there’s a particular gene that determines our sexual orientation. If that’s the case, why don’t horses and cows and dogs and cats and birds and everything else have a sexual orientation deviated on account of a gene?
What did the Houston Astros and the current Donald Trump campaign have in common? They both have to cheat to win.
I’m begging all of you Trump lovers, you that are salivating all over yourselves because of this guy, listen to what he says and follow his instructions in regards to the coronavirus. What’s coming out of the White House and him. Don’t listen to your physician, or some of the best physicians in the country. Do what Trump said. Then I’ll catch up with you in the hereafter and we can discuss how you were going to make America great again.
More information from Christian broadcasting. Here’s what the guy said: “I cannot reveal my source, but in the 2016 election, Russia was actually backing Hillary Clinton. After she sold them all that uranium they knew they could get anything from the United States for a price. But when they lost, Hillary called them, they said they would reverse the situation and say they were backing Donald Trump.” But they were really supporting Hillary Clinton.
People were complaining when Barack Obama bailed out the automobile industry. What if somebody has to bail out the whole country?
When President Obama was running for election in 2012, every night, five nights a week we heard the same thing from Sean Hannity: “If we elect this man, America as we know it will cease to exist.” Well, from 12 to 16 I got my Happy Meal, my double cheeseburger and milkshake every day. And now I can’t even go into McDonald’s. Thank you, Donald Trump.
After President Trump defunded the CDC’s virus team that President Obama had in place for these kinds of events, and then shut down 37 of the 47 sites around the world, especially in countries where outbreaks begin, I think it’s befitting to rename this virus the Trump virus. Because of this boondoggle, mishandling, lying, distortion this crisis, I think he finally gets his name attached to something. So for now on, it’s the Trump virus. You deserve it Trump.
You cannot hate someone when you pray for them. Pray for the king or our president. As the book says, God is well pleased with this.
This coronavirus may be a blessing from God. Families are being home together as it should be. People are helping each other. Even Democrats are joining Republicans rather than mudslinging. President Trump has been beaten down from day one. It was the Australian fires, the impeachment, now the virus. Makes you wonder what Democrats will do next to beat Trump down before the election in November 2020.
I live in Lauderdale County and I don’t understand why these young parents, while their kids are out of school are just letting them ride four-wheelers all over the highways and neighborhood streets. It’s like one big play period and, actually, they need to be taught that this is a serious thing, the virus, and the reason they are out of school is not for a play period.
The federal and state government have ordered churches not to hold services. This is a violation of two tenets of the First Amendment — freedom of assembly and freedom of religion.
You better be getting your gas while it’s cheap because one of those mysterious oil refinery explosion and fires is going to happen. It always does when the prices start falling.
Anyone that thinks Donald Trump is not a socialist is lying to themselves. He’s turning the United States into Venezuela.
