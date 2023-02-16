I don’t know if you can impeach the Pope or not, but Pope Francis needs to go. He is for every sin the Bible is against. If I was Catholic, I would be leaving that church, or any church that doesn’t preach the Bible.
In 2015 a Republican told me the party was changing. Well, the Southeast has always hated certain people. The only difference is with Donald Trump, they went extreme nationwide and destroyed the conservatives and moderates. The only place for rational people to go is to the Democratic Party.
The recent Antifa attack on Atlanta has hundreds of these anarchists attacking city businesses, rioting, destroying city property and setting a police car on fire. Out of hundreds of rioters, there were only six arrests, all of which were white, five of which were not even citizens of Georgia. Who is pulling the strings on these armed street thugs? Who decides which cities are targeted for rioting? Where are the DOJ and the FBI?
We out in Lauderdale County desperately need a noise ordinance. Florence has a noise ordinance and our houses are just as close, if not closer, than those in the city. It’s like we’re being discriminated against in the county.
The president recently was bragging about shooting down an unarmed weather balloon. I don’t know why he’s so worried about it. If the Chinese wanted to spy on us, they have TikTok. They have tens of thousands of people here on a Visa, and we have open borders. This is totally ridiculous.
I think McFarland Park is beautiful and we are lucky to have it in this area. I used to walk my dog and jog down there. I’m really disappointed there’s busted glass all over the beach and in that area. Some kids are going to get their foot cut come swimming time. Also, there’s graffiti painted on the picnic tables. This has got to stop.
The government doesn’t create jobs, small businesses create jobs. At the State of the Union speech Joe Biden said he created 12 million jobs, more than any president in history. When people go back to work after COVID, that’s not creating jobs. Unfortunately, there are people that believe what the president says.
Patience America. It took us years to have the prosperity we had before the pandemic. It’s going to take time to get back to where we were. We didn’t get that prosperity from ourselves. It came from God.
I wish someone would tell all of us what is wrong with our vice president. Anything you tell her or ask her, she busts out laughing, and there isn’t anything funny. We’d be in a mess if she had to take over Joe Biden’s seat.
If climate change is real it’s because globalists with their mad scientists are manipulating the weather.
St. Florian Police and sheriff’s deputies should not be disrespectful to a 90-year-old man. St. Florian also has a horrible reputation for being a speed trap town.
San Francisco’s African American Reparations Advisory Committee has proposed that the city of San Francisco pay $5 million each to all Black San Francisco residents over the age of 18 to pay off education debts; provide an annual payment and pay reparations to all Black people all over the country with drug convictions. The cash would not be available to non-Black people under any circumstances. Asians, Hispanics and white people would receive no money. What is really interesting is that the state of California never had any Black slaves.
I was calling about an incident I saw in Florence. I was driving on Veterans Drive and coming down to a stoplight and was passed by a sheriff’s car to the right of me. The light was red and he just went right on straight through it. He didn’t have his lights on. He didn’t seem like he was on a call. Other drivers had to stop for him because he ran a red light. If he had his lights on that would be another matter.
I just want to say I think these new trucks with their new lights. They have them jacked up so high, they blind everybody. They need to put dimmers on them, or get them down where they can’t do that.
I have just viewed the DVD of the 1930 classic movie “All Quiet on the Western Front.” It’s about World War I and is written by German author Erich Maria Remarque. It describes the savage psychological scars that maim these men forever. In his introduction he states: “To simply tell of a generation of men who even though they may have escaped its shells were destroyed by the war” made me come again to reflect of all my heartfelt and sincere respects to all the military men and women especially those who served in combat for sacrificing so much to protect our country.”
It would be really nice if these telephone companies would put in phones just for us old folks like we used to have. We can’t work all these fancy phones. We just need a plain old phone to use. Somebody needs to come up and give us back a plain one to call and talk and hang up.
