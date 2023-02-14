Let’s get every true-blue American patriot Republican their own money printer and paper so they can keep the economy going, spend what they want, and enjoy life like these politicians that are living like a king. We want a piece of the pie, plus some.
For the past 50 years, most major U.S. cities have been governed by Democratic leadership. The Democratic Party has succeeded in destroying many of these cities. If we continue to elect Democrats to federal office, they will eventually succeed in destroying this country.
Liz Warren is lying again about taxes. The latest 2020-21 data shows the top 10% of all taxes, and the bottom 50%, pay only 3% of income taxes. Some pay no taxes whatsoever. Congress needs to stop spending unnecessary trillions of dollars on poorly targeted stimulus packages and start reforming spending growth.
The smart cities globalists are building are like prison camps or concentration camps. Is this the way you want your children to live?
I would not take the China virus vaccine once in my lifetime. It’s the mark of the beast, that’s what it is. It’s proven to cause heart attacks, strokes and other problems. And it will bring cancer back, too. That’s a proven fact after doing my investigation.
I’d like to know when the state is going to finish paving Highway 13 and 129 in Haleyville. It’s been over three months now.
President Joe Biden posted Feb. 3 about how many jobs have been added during his presidency. I submit that a large percentage of these jobs are probably people returning to the workforce after being displaced during the pandemic. He also said gas prices are lower than a year ago. He failed to mention that gas prices are increasing after the president artificially lowered them by depleting our strategic petroleum reserve. Lastly, he stated that inflation continues to come down. The inflation rate is still significantly higher since he took office.
It’s about time Rep. Ilhan Omar got kicked off. She hates America.
News is crowding the public with symbols to distract us. We need a symbol directory.
They raised every item in Walmart. It doesn’t matter if it is food, toys, pillows and sheets or what. So, when is Joe Biden going to give us a cost of living raise or stimulus check, and when is he going to drop the tax on the food?
I agree with David Black. Open up the dam (for visits). People need to be able to go over there and see it. And as far as a terrorist attack? The Pentagon was hit and it was opened up and so were the towers. If a plane is going to hit it, it will hit whether it’s open to the public or not. So open it up, please.
