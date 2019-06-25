Beware if you are entering downtown Russellville from the north end of town. You will notice what appears to be a redneck welcoming committee sitting on the porch of a home. Try not to get caught at the red light. If you get caught at the red light, you can be sure you will be stared at, criticized and identified.
The fact that the Republicans are not budgeting to investigate Donald Trump or do anything about it makes me wonder if they are not in on the cover-up, especially with Saudi Arabia. So Republicans, what's your story?
Recently, John Legend said he thought people should boycott Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana because of their new strict abortion laws, and that money talks and that it would hurt the three states if we boycott them. Well, why don't we boycott him and people like him and their music, and then we'll see what he thinks about money talks.
If some countries say Norway had some dirt on my rival running for the presidency, I might want to talk to them. My question is if the United States is the world leader on intel, and some other country has something pertaining to a person running for the presidency, why don't we have it?
As long as the Democrats and Republicans teach their children to think like them, no generation will ever change. People need to learn to think for themselves rather than allowing others to think for them. We are almost to the year 2020 and we should be doing and thinking like the cartoon "The Jetsons." Instead, we are thinking and moving backward.
I notice where Tuscumbia is building a new pocket park, having it done in time for the Keller Festival. I wonder when they are going to be paving some of these roads? I imagine some of these people coming to the Keller Festival would like to not hit all these potholes that are in the roads.
Now that the city of Florence is spending all this tax money, I hope they will see fit to repair Rickwood Road between Chisholm Road and the railroad tracks. It's a terrible mess.
I was just wondering if the mayor of Sheffield, or any of the council members, had been across the railroad tracks on South Montgomery Avenue. What a joy that is now.
Just wondering how these hillbillies down there in Florence qualify for driver's licenses. When you drive around Florence you see them straddling railroad tracks. You see them driving down the middle of the road to make a turn, which is very dangerous. You see them making U-turns all over Court Street. You see them speeding. They have no blinkers. It's amazing to cross the river and watch people drive.
I've been telling everybody that Israel has been wanting a war with Iran for years. It looks like they are fixing to get one. But Iran won't have a chance because Russia is our ally contrary to what most people in our country believe, simply because the Zionists control Russia and Trump is a Zionist.
To the mayor of Haleyville: Instead of washing sidewalks, how about cleaning up some of the overgrown lots?
