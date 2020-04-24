I think people need to go and check the post office. Everyone says how the postal service is taking care of the post office, but in a lot of the post offices they don’t have wipes, they don’t have masks, they don’t have gloves, and when asked about it they said they have sanitizer and they said bring cloths from home and use it after you use the sanitizer.
The three words you will never hear from a Democratic politician: I was wrong.
How can liquor stores be classified as essential? They should be non-essential.
I read about the doctor in Lauderdale County being charged $60,000. This woman needs to be arrested for the fraud she’s committing on all these people that have to come to her medical clinic.
The leader of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is a lapdog for the lying Chinese communist party. That’s where the COVID-19 virus started. He along with the fake news media, Hollywood and most Democrats, take sides with the communist Chinese and against President Trump. That is what communists do. They lie and cover for each other.
My message is to the caller who compared Donald Trump to Jesus. Jesus was pure with no blemishes who came to this world to die a cruel death to save us. Donald Trump has lied over 1,000 times, committed adultery, cheated, bought casinos, gambled and paid off porn stars. Never has Donald Trump been nailed to the cross. No comparison. Get your facts straight before it’s too late.
Two of the most famous oxymorons in the English language are jumbo shrimp and military intelligence. Here’s another one to add to the list: honest lawyer.
It sure would be nice if Florence had that two-cent gas tax that the ag center took because Chisholm Road is a joke. It needs repaving worse than Rickwood Road does. Get it together, Florence.
I want to commend all the first responders, all the medical staffs throughout the country who have been there on the front lines since the beginning of this coronavirus. I especially want to commend the police because they are out there first. They still have to answer the same calls they had before this happened and they are not given enough credit. They are getting paid the exact same amount they were getting before this started, while there are other people sitting at home getting paid and their lives are not at risk like these police officers.
People please read Deuteronomy 31:16-17. Then Second Chronicles 7:14. You have the cause and the cure for this virus and all the evil in the world.
Kids must finish school online. No help to me — no internet. What do you do about that?
I hope everyone has a long time to reflect that working people in America are very important and politicians, entertainers, sports figures and other parasites are not.
Most of the people in Washington, D.C., who accuse Donald Trump of being unethical are attorneys. Attorneys should never accuse anyone of being unethical. An attorney is the most unethical position in the history of mankind.
I wish people would quit calling in that Republicans are going to cut Medicare and Social Security. That is not true. That is fake news.
The more Donald Trump keeps talking, the more people are dying. If you don’t get him to shut up that’s going to be it.
This is from a magazine I get: There are viruses and illnesses that are being released by the secret government to depopulate the earth.
It looks like every single Democrat has turned out and tried to profit from the nation’s unhappiness. They are blaming the president but they ignore the fact that the World Health Organization did not warn us properly about coming events.
