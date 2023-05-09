I read in the paper where Sheffield High School is being renovated and they are talking about the pride in the school and how it looks is going to help encourage people to send their kids to Sheffield. Well, my thought is this: Being from Sheffield and knowing the school system, how many teachers and administrators that get paid through the school system send their kids to Sheffield?

