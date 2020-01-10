I’ve worked in 15 different states from New York to Arizona, and I’ve seen a lot of Christmas lights. I really think Muscle Shoals Avalon, the Christmas lights with the snowflakes are the prettiest I’ve ever seen. It was nice to drive through there at night with all the lights on.
This is to all the Republicans: Before Donald Trump was elected you talked about him like he was a dog. It was just a big joke. Lindsey Graham and all the others were the main ones saying it would be a disgrace if Trump was elected. Now, are they scared of him or scared of not being re-elected? You all need to wake up and do the right thing.
I think it’s a shame the way the pavement has been patched on Rickwood Road. I travel that road a lot, and it’s worse than it was when the potholes were there.
I would like to say to those people who are protesting for illegal immigrant rights and their medical needs, I have a close friend who was born here in Alabama and he has worked all his life. He has had brain surgery and is undergoing chemo treatments for lung cancer right now, but he has been denied any sort of state or federal funds or disability. So tell me, where are his rights?
If Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder should be in jail, then all the stuff that Donald Trump has done, if he releases his taxes, then maybe he might be under the jail.
I really appreciate the caller that called in about the time limits on the city of Florence boards. I laughed because I was on a board and served one full term, and never was resubmitted or re-elected because I made a comment about the AirBnBs in the area, and a city councilman didn’t like it, so I got replaced. I served one term, and yet there are some people who never leave. I suggest the mayor revamp the boards, or, you know, it is an election year.
I believe we should immediately open impeachment hearings on every elected official in Washington, D.C. We could turn the District of Columbia into a ghost town.
I just saw where Chuck Todd is one of the highest-paid journalists. But the article leaves a bunch of stuff out about Todd. He’s the most biased and the worst highest-paid journalist. I wouldn’t call him a journalist. Too biased for me.
