While we are in the process of moving the Confederate monument at the courthouse, let’s also move the W.C. Handy place and change our roads back to another name besides Martin Luther King because that really upsets me.
I think it’s fine that they are going to cancel football. Now I can get out in the fall and do some things, instead of sitting in the house all day watching football. I can go hunting or fishing, and I don’t have to worry about football anymore. Maybe that’s a good thing.
These schools K-12 are fine and good. The children are now well. When they go to college it is to be radicalized and indoctrinated. Colleges need to be de-funded, and if they can’t teach college classes without throwing in their preference and radicalizing our youth, they don’t need to be teachers.
I’m hoping that God will bless America again. Let me ask you a question: If you were God, would you bless America again?
America, love it or hate it. In America anything is possible. Anything. I love this country. Anything can happen.
President Trump is so gung-ho about getting children back into school, I hope he puts Barron into a public school like he wants everybody else to do with their children. I don’t think it would happen.
I would like to thank the Florence city workers who have trimmed back the weeds along Chisholm Road, Old Chisholm Road and the cemetery. It’s really a good place to walk your dog in the shade and keep the ticks away, so I really appreciate them.
To the people going to Washington to try to have the Martin Luther King monument removed, trust me, I will buy you a one-way ticket. The other ticket would be you know where because that’s where you deserve to go. Just say you are prejudiced. That’s all you have to say.
The Bible says an eye for and eye and a tooth for a tooth. Take our Confederate monuments down and the Martin Luther King monument should come down, too.
I would like to go to Washington with the group from Florence and Muscle Shoals, and while we’re at it, we can take the statue out of the city park and take it down there and put it on his porch.
To those of you that want a statue removed that represents history. You want it removed from the courthouse, we want the statue of W.C. Handy, which represents history, removed from the city park. We do not want to look at it every time we go to the park.
To the person who said they would rather have Barack Obama for president than Donald Trump: The reason they think that is because all the fake news media is against Trump. They make up lies and won’t report on all the good things Trump has done. When he makes a speech, the media takes whatever he says and turns it into a lie. When all is said and done, it’s not even what he said at all.
I’m all behind the group of people that want to go to Washington and take down Martin Luther King Jr.’s statue. I’d be willing to donate to help them go. I think it’s ridiculous.
Perhaps before they start tearing down statues, they need to tear down crack houses.
