I really appreciate the caller that called in about the term limits on the city of Florence boards. I laughed because I was on a board and served one full term, and never was resubmitted or re-elected because I made a comment about the AirBnBs in the area, and a city councilman didn’t like it, so I got replaced. I served one term, and yet there are some people who never leave. I suggest the mayor revamp the boards, or, you know, it is an election year.
Florence has been blasted for refusing Room at the Table to locate at Seven Points. They made the right decision. I totally agree with them.
