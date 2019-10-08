Recently at Braly Stadium on Royal Avenue there was a royal mess. Vendors, students and other citizens were directing traffic. Why not set up free parking and free shuttle service with the UNA buses and other buses to handle the parking problem? You have alternate parking spaces in Florence. I have lived here for 53 years, same old problems.
I just want to tell you, Barack Obama made thousands of Republicans out of Democrats. And all the people running today, every time they get on stage they make Republicans out of Democrats.
Did the people elect the ones on Capitol Hill to work for the people of the United States, the voters, or did they elect them to try to impeach all of the Republicans that get into office? Could someone please tell me? Why didn’t they impeach Clinton? Look what he did. Impeach, impeach, impeach. That’s all they think about.
I’d like to comment on the weather we are having. One of our weather reporters in Huntsville said that during the 1920s we had weather that exceeded 100 degrees, and I wonder if being 100 years ago was that climate change or pollution or whatever? I think it’s Mother Nature controlling the weather.
I’m calling about the article written about the (Alabama) A&M coach. He did not address at all the vulgar words that were yelled in the stadium as the A&M team huddled before they went in to suit up in their gear to play football. It was blank UNA. It was very loud, very rude. What does he think about that?
I’m wondering if any of the anti-Trumpers have thought about how much they would be paying per gallon for gas now with the Iran bombing of Saudi Arabia. This is just another place where our country needs to support and appreciate our president.
County Road 25, where it intersects with Gooch Road, they need to come out and trim the weeds and sage grass back because there was almost a big accident recently. You can’t see when you pull out, and people just absolutely fly on County Road 25. There are signs out, but it doesn’t matter. People go 60 miles an hour on the road.
No, the Democrats did not blame Barack Obama for all of the mass shootings, but the Republicans certainly blamed him for everything else. So, get over it.
In listening to the Democratic candidates and what they are promising, I’ve come to the conclusion their aim is to create a two-class system. They would be the ruling higher class while the rest of us would be the other class. Under their socialist system, we would receive the crumbs that fall from their table.
Never stop calling Donald Trump a racist. He is a racist. He has caused more hatred and has caused all the bad things that’s happening. I am in my 80s. I remember a lot of presidents. Donald Trump is not a president of the United States. All he cares about is himself and money. This is for everyone that believes socialism is a great idea. If you truly believe it is a great idea, move to a socialist country and stay there for five years. After five years, come back and give us a glowing report with how great socialism is.
