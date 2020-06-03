Now would be the perfect time to fix the fencing on Singing River Bridge when there’s not a lot of traffic. But somehow I see that you will wait until life gets back to normal and there are 50 million people on the bridge and you will say, “now it’s time to fix the fence.” Get with it people.
Get ready for this narrative from the mainstream media in November. If Joe Biden is elected president, the mainstream media will say the election was fair. If Joe Biden loses the election, the mainstream media will say the election is unfair. A Democrats never wins an unfair election.
This virus has everybody up the walls. People better wake up. Too much stealing and killing every day and acting a fool. This virus can’t stop that. All these things happen for a reason. Wake up people. God has a plan.
I wish all these communists in the Shoals area would quit calling You Said It and downing Donald Trump. He is our current president. If you don’t like him, you should find somebody to beat him. We’re all Americans. We need to stand together and stay strong.
The New World Order is about creating two classes of people — the wealthy and the poor. Listen to what Sen. Elizabeth Warren shows with 100 years of official statistics. The middle class has changed significantly within just one generation. Families now have to depend on two incomes. Mortgages and taxes are way more than they used to be 35 years ago. This has had the effect of squeezing the middle class to the point where America has become a two-tier nation of the rich and the poor.
If you have never read “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley or “1984” or “Animal Farm” by George Orwell, now would be a good time to read these three books. They basically describe the philosophy of the modern-day Democratic Party.
While listening to the radio a reporter was interviewing a politician. The reporter asked the politician why he made all those false claims against his opponent. The politician answered, “That’s just politics.” Can we try to teach our children not to lie?
If Joe Biden is nominated as the Democratic nominee for president, it will mark the 10th consecutive presidential election that the Democrats have nominated an attorney to run for president. Are the Democrats incapable of running an honest person for president?
When Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, Sen. Mazie Hirono said all women are to be believed. But now that Tara Reid is accusing Joe Biden of sexual misconduct, all of a sudden the liberals don’t believe her. The liberals once again have proved who they believe. They believe people that agree with their political agenda. Everyone else does not matter.
I wasn’t aware until hearing on the news that one of the reasons our disinfectants are in short supply is because most of the chemicals used in the disinfectant supplies come from China. Did anyone know this?
