On a TV channel recently, I heard a pastor invite the public to his church for a Christmas celebration. There was even going to be fireworks. Nothing says peace on earth like a booming fireworks show. Save it for the Fourth.
Please be careful when driving on Helton and Hermitage at the red light at the corner of that intersection. The police don’t care. I see people run that light every morning, two or three at a time. I’ve asked them to patrol that area. Don’t believe the Florence Police Department. They don’t care.
I saw in the paper that the city refused to let Room at the Table at Seven Points. If they would tell them they were going to sell alcohol there, they would get permission to move to Seven Points without a doubt. When it comes to a store or restaurant wanting to sell liquor, or on the street drinking, the commissioners and the mayor all approve that.
I watched a lot of the impeachment proceedings on TV and I saw Democrat after Democrat say that no one is above the law. Then I see them support sanctuary cities that protect criminals. I see them oppose everything the president is trying to do to stop illegal immigrants. I see them support giving illegals benefits paid for by American citizens. I see them support giving them driver’s licenses, which gives illegal people a legal identification so they can vote. Please, someone help me. I’m confused.
It looks like Tim Melson and his cronies continue to feather their nests with their recent 3.61% pay increase as reported by the TimesDaily. This is nothing more than a slap in the face to the hard-working, tax-paying Alabama citizens. We’ll see how much more feathering occurs with their marijuana commission. Keep in tune.
To those who have been paying even superficial attention, Vladimir Putin is an intelligent, highly skilled, highly trained former KGB agent. He has been patently successful at making us look foolish and amateurish. It’s sad to watch.
Have any city officials checked to see if Sweetwater Mansion is being used by homeless people? It would be a terrible shame to abuse that grand old lady.
I don’t know who did the repair paving on Rickwood Road, it’s a terrible job. I would be ashamed to admit I couldn’t do a better job than that. They might as well have left the holes. Sad.
I’d like to make a comment on the speed at Green Hill. We need some police out here. It’s like living next to Talladega Speedway. It’s gotten worse and worse, and now they are driving 80 and 90 mph down this road. We need the police to bring some help.
I believe Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham have been bitten by mad dogs because they are trying to supervise the Constitution of the United States. Something is wrong.
