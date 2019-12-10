I just read on MSN website Washington Post has published that Trump’s evidence is overwhelming, they have yet to publish any evidence of any kind, it’s all opinion. These liberal professors they keep putting on the stand, my God, what do you expect them to say?
A liberal Democrat;s definition of a fair election is any election a liberal Democrat wins. Liberal Democrats opinion of an unfair election is any election a Republican wins.
People, this is a kangaroo court going on now. The Democrats it’s just for them. The Republicans can’t say a word. They won’t let them say a word. It’s just a sham. God bless America.
