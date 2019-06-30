Finally the mayor of Los Angeles went on CNN news and admitted that they have a homeless problem and tent cities all over because of everything from poor people to drugs to mental problems and whatever, and then they go ahead and decriminalize magic mushrooms. That’s great. That will add more problems and more people in tent cities. Good work.
I told you a long time ago ex-Vice President Joe Biden is a laughingstock when it comes to running for the president. He’s already put his foot in his mouth, and has Democrats mad over this abortion thing. You should not use federal money to pay for abortions. So he’s out the door right now.
UNA was quick to make public fancy new job titles for athletic staff members, but they didn’t reveal pay raises or the fact that fees on students and ticket price rates would increase to pay for them.
This is the first time in the history of our country that the outgoing president with the help of many in the Democrat Party and the liberal news media set in motion a plan to undermine the newly elected president rather than attempt to work with him. Rather than work through government agencies, like the Justice Department and the FBI, there has been a continued attempt to get rid of a duly elected president.
I am a Democrat, a liberal, a 100 percent anti-Trump individual, yet I hope he’s re-elected because the longer he stays in there, the more things are going to be messed up. That’s going to become his legacy and some Democrat is going to have to step in there by the grace of God.
I believe that our country has turned its back on the Lord, and God has shown his displeasure by visiting a plague upon our land, and that plague is called the Clintons. The Clintons have been spreading poison and pestilence for almost 30 years, and will continue to do so until we beg for God’s forgiveness and live by his word.
I just wonder why Republicans are so religious and righteous and why are so many of their officials locked up in jail charged with criminal acts. Don’t they know that sin is sin?
To all the callers who have gone crazy about the abortion law: Do you not know that that law was from the beginning when God created man. He said thou shall not kill. God will have the first say and the last say. When you close your eyes at night think about where you stand for. There will be a judgement day.
Over 5,000 DACA recipients have criminal records. House Democrats fighting for DACA amnesty, they really don’t care and I suppose the reason that so many House Democrats have a criminal record, they don’t find it to be a big deal.
Is there not something Sheffield Utilities can do to prevent the power surges that rural customers have? It’s happening every day and it’s destroying our appliances, our technical equipment. I’ve lived in other places and have not had this happen, but it’s a daily affair with Sheffield Utilities.
I have voted for Republican candidates from time to time, but the very idea that a genuine national hero like John McCain is being drug through the mud on a regular basis by a draft-dodging bone spur is totally unacceptable.
I want to know why is it OK for African Americans to have their festival and you see no white people there, but if white people did that and had a Confederate flag, or just had white people, we would be considered racist. It goes both ways.
A lot of money was spent to redo the Royal Avenue pool and it’s still open so few hours. With summer upon us and children out of school, it seems like it could be open more hours.
I just heard Attorney General Bill Barr say a president shouldn’t be investigated if a foreign country helps them get elected as president. So Trump’s administration is creating an environment and the countries Trump is making mad right now, if they help a Democrat get elected, the Republicans should remain silent as they are now.
Recently, it was stated in the paper that the Republicans refused to spend money to increase security and that the death of four young men at Benghazi was their fault. That is false. Hillary Clinton and Obama have the blood of these young Americans on their hands, and she even lied to their people at the airport. As for the investigation of Clinton, there is plenty of proof of her crooked dealings. Even us conservatives like the truth.
To pro-lifers and all those good old Christian people out there: I think you have a double standard on pro-life because I don’t hear any barking about those children locked up in cages at the border. They can hardly breathe in the hot temperatures. Double standard somewhere.
I want to say that every person that lives has some devil in them, unless they are an innocent baby. None is good, not one.
