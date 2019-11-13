Donald Trump, the stable genius, was going to fix the economy. Two trillion dollars to the rich has us at 1.5 percent GDP. Evidently Barack Obama had the right idea. It was 4 percent when he left office. So government spending under Trump’s socialism is not working.
I wish the Haleyville Police Department would go to Jacks on a Sunday morning and start giving tickets to people who are parking in handicapped spots and who aren’t handicapped.
If you are an American citizen and you vote, please pay attention. We have people in Congress willing to destroy our country just so they can have their way.
I’m going to make a prediction. I do believe that President Trump will be impeached and removed from office. But, I think he’ll pull a Nixon. I think he will resign and Vice President Mike Pence will pardon him and he will be free to do as he pleases.
When is Haleyville Police Department going to start issuing tickets for people driving without their headlights in the rain?
This is the game the Republicans are playing. They make up a big fat lie and pass it around so all are on the same page. They call it fake news and broadcast it nationally. It would be laughable if it was not destroying our country.
To Danny Pettus on this agricultural center: The bulldozers had already started clearing before the study was complete. Also to Joe Heckworth: He had multiple folks in favor of the agricultural center. Is that two or three folks? And what financial interest did they have in this project?
For years and years I thought Jeff Sessions was the only honest politician in Washington, D.C. I see in the TimesDaily where he’s thinking about running again for the Senate. I certainly would not vote for him again because he just let Donald Trump down big. And I hope he doesn’t move back to the state of Alabama.
The Obamas and Clintons and liberal Democrats would make Al Capone look like a kindergarten kid.
President Trump doesn’t act like a politician. He acts like a CEO who was hired to clean up a dysfunctional corporation. The bureaucrats and the politicians of the deep state haven’t been held accountable for decades, and they bitterly resent the president exposing their incompetence and their corruption. There will be a reckoning.
I truly believe that if Jesus was called to testify against President Trump since the Republicans have blocked every witness and discredited them, the Republicans would find a way to discredit Jesus, even though Jesus sees and knows everything that happens. The Republicans would probably declare it unconstitutional because he’s Jesus.
I’m just replying to the guy who called in and said Democrats are risking their own political futures to rein in this rogue president. Let me tell you something, this rogue president is exposing the Democrats and Republicans of all these crimes. Exposing them real bad, and that’s why they want to get rid of him. Yeah, they are going to rein him in, they are risking their careers all right, because if they don’t rein him in and are exposed, their careers are over.
