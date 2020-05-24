I agree with the caller who said you cannot hate someone when you pray for them. Pray for the king or our president; God is well pleased with this. I agree.
For all those that want to bash our president, stop and think: Do you really want the alternative?
County Road 25, or Bridge Road, that runs from Killen to the old Lexington Highway, there are signs up that say children at play. It’s a curvy road, 25 mph, and people don’t do that. They do 65, 70, 75 mph. There’s not enough state troopers to cover it, and the Killen law can’t come out that far, and the county is where they can’t really do anything. I’m just asking everyone to slow down.
Question: What do the Chinese government and the Democratic Party have in common? Answer: Even when they are caught lying, they will try to blame it on someone else.
If your coffee is too hot and you burn your tongue, you know who to blame. If you get stung by a wasp, you know who to blame. If you have a flat tire on the way to the grocery store, you know who to blame. Let’s blame President Trump for everything bad that happens and surely we’ll all feel so much better.
While listening to the radio a reporter was interviewing a politician. The reporter asked the politician why he made all those false claims against his opponent. The politician answered, “That’s just politics.” Can we try to teach our children not to lie?
I wish all these communists in the Shoals area would quit calling You Said It and downing Donald Trump. He is our current president. If you don’t like him, you should find somebody to beat him. We’re all Americans. We need to stand together and stay strong.
Get ready for this narrative from the mainstream media in November. If Joe Biden is elected president, the mainstream media will say the election was fair. If Joe Biden loses the election, the mainstream media will say the election is unfair. A Democrats never wins an unfair election.
If Joe Biden is nominated as the Democratic nominee for president, it will mark the 10th consecutive presidential election that the Democrats have nominated an attorney to run for president. Are the Democrats incapable of running an honest person for president?
This virus got everybody up the walls. People better wake up. Too much stealing and killing every day and acting a fool. This virus can’t stop that. All these things happen for a reason. Wake up people. God has a plan.
I think there should be some kind of provision when a Florence city councilperson is elected that they return the phone calls from people in their district who have called and asked for help. Our last councilman wouldn’t just answer your calls. He would come by your house and see the situation. The city councilman we have now will not return phone calls and will not do anything.
The New World Order is about creating two classes of people — the wealthy and the poor. Listen to what Sen. Elizabeth Warren shows with 100 years of official statistics. The middle class has changed significantly within just one generation. Families now have to depend on two incomes. Mortgages and taxes are way more than they used to be 35 years ago. This has had the effect of squeezing the middle class to the point where America has become a two-tier nation of the rich and the poor.
If you have never read “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley or “1984” or “Animal Farm” by George Orwell, now would be a good time to read these three books. They basically describe the philosophy of the modern-day Democratic Party.
In days past, if you saw someone putting on plastic gloves and a mask before entering a business, you would call the police. Today, who would you call — the Health Department?
