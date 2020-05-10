On March 12 I received my U.S. Census form from Jeffersonville, Indiana. I immediately completed it and mailed it back the next day. This is what every law-abiding and intelligent citizen should do. I consider it a privilege to respond to a questionnaire that is so important to our local community. They even enclosed a postage-paid envelope for it’s return, so there is no excuse but laziness.
How does an individual in the city get a stop sign put up, children at play, speed bumps? How do they have an area that state troopers patrol? How do they get all that and out in the county, we can’t get anybody’s attention?
I live out in the country, but I haven’t seen any buzzards near my house in 20 years. Not anywhere out here in the country. But a rabbit got run over in front of my house. I counted 23 buzzards out on both sides of the road and they were fighting. It’s something unusual.
It’s a shame to hear Nancy Pelosi say Donald Trump is weak and hasn’t done anything to help. She is a disgrace to our country. If it had not been for Trump we would all have been dead of the virus. Pelosi should be impeached. All she cares about is impeaching Trump.
I see the council in Sheffield, Mayor Ian Sanford, Steve Stanley and Ronnie Wicks, the good old boy club, is alive and well. Sanford stepped down and is letting Wicks do his dirty work for him getting this road cut in Sheffield to the resort that they are going to have through Sanford’s property that he’s not having to pay a dime for. And here we are on West Montgomery Avenue; there’s not a decent place in the road to ride on.
It seems like the people that are wanting to open things back up are the people that wear those funny red hats because Donald Trump wants to open it back up, so they too, want to open it back up. So if anybody has to perish over this set of circumstances, the lesser of two evils, may they rest in peace.
Recently, I heard an ad on TV that told us we should not stress over the coronavirus because science is going to save us. That’s hogwash. Science is the cause of our pandemic, since it was created in a science laboratory in China and let loose on the world by scientists who did not know how to handle a dangerous virus.
I just read where the Handy Festival may continue. I disagree with that. It’s ludicrous. There will be too many people gathering together. We don’t know if this COVID-19 will be over or not. That’s just being greedy. Be sensible. Money is not everything.
Thank you, Donald Trump. Your brilliance in telling folks to inject their body with disinfectant saved my life. I am 92 years old and I was almost gone. Thank God I saw that. I mixed up a concoction that the witches of Salem would have been proud of and I shot myself and today I feel great. My hair is orange, but I feel great. Thank you, sir.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is on record wanting to get rid of all fossil fuels. This should kick start the automobile industry. Maybe this is why the national autoworkers union endorsed Biden for president.
Has anyone else noticed that all the talking heads on TV in the elite ruling class are the ones that want to keep the economy shut down? The reason they want the economy shut down is that they have a paycheck. They are not concerned about the ones of us who are not getting a paycheck.
How cool is Panda Creek Farms for streaming videos of live goats playing with children stuck in classrooms with teachers teaching from home. Thank you, Panda Creek. You are bringing joy to children’s hearts.
Hooray! We seem to be close to hair care. How about the awakening to inspectors of these businesses, dirty and unclean workstations, frequent with the increase of salons.
Donald Trump put his tariffs on Chinese imports and China turned their germ warfare virus on the USA.
We’re being pinned up by sheep. It’s really all about Nov. 3. The media and the Dems want to drag this out to defeat Donald Trump. I’m vulnerable to COVID-19, if I catch it, but 98% to 99% of people will beat it and be immune if it comes back next winter. Therefore, infect the herd. All of us. Mourn the deaths and then move forward to the living.
When Donald Trump is backed against the wall, he starts threatening to cut off immigration. Our food chain depends on immigration. The critical care doctors are in short supply already. I’m a senior citizen worrying about the virus killing me. Now I could starve to death because of Trump’s ignorance.
U.S. citizen to President Trump: Mr. Trump, please quit practicing being a doctor. Try practicing being president.
Religion has become political. Thank God I don’t have religion.
When Donald Trump ran for president, he said he was going to balance the budget in no time at all. His tax cut for the rich raised the national deficit over $1 trillion. In a short three years we are at over $5 trillion he has given away. Where are the small government conservatives? I think they are all socialists now because they are silent. Their president has carried them over a cliff and they are still following. Maybe we should have an early election and try to resolve this situation before it gets any worse.
