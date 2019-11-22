These developers around here will sell their land to the devil to make a profit.
I want to congratulate the citizenry of Kentucky. They made a move recently that will put them back in the 21st century. Minimum wage, quality jobs, health care, more of an inclusive caring society, and they took a step a way from Donald Trump’s irrational lewd, greedy rhetoric.
A young family member wants Medicare for all. I didn’t tell him my Medicare costs a third more than his company insurance, and Obamacare costs four times as much.
This is for the Franklin County commissioners: Highway 58 between Lankford and Jonesboro, there’s so many limbs hanging over the road, they need to rename that Death Tunnel.
Donald Trump’s base still hasn’t figured out that they have voted for a Democrat that’s making his residence in Florida. It’s a swing state and he plans to vote Democrat again.
Way to go Florence Planning Commission: just what we need, another fast food restaurant on Cloverdale Road. How many wrecks and deaths it’s going to take before ya’ll make them start going out Cox Creek Parkway. We don’t want anymore fast food out Cloverdale Road.
Why don’t the police department enforce the speed limit on Sweetwater Avenue? Why don’t they just quit if they are not going to do their jobs?
Walmart needs to put a sign on Cox Creek Parkway for those who don’t realize there is an entrance on Cox Creek Parkway.
Of course, Ross Alexander is bragging about the growth at UNA. It’s all online and he only cares about online classes. He’s even refused to let some classes be taught in a traditional setting. The value of a degree from UNA will soon be comparable to one from the City of Phoenix — not worth a plug nickle.
The Democrats just don’t see when they are outclassed. Now they’ve announced yet another thing they are going to use to impeach the president when the present fabrication and hoax fails.
Some of the comments in “You Said It” are proof that liberal educators have brainwashed a large portion of our society.
Former President Barack Obama and his attorney general, Eric Holder, gave high-powered rifles to the Mexican drug cartel, better known as the “Fast and Furious.” Now the Democrats fight against building the border wall and securing our southern border. They even want to abolish ICE. Could it be the Democrat Party partners with the Mexican cartel?
So Jimmy Gardiner, Colbert County commissioner, switched to the Republican Party. All the Republicans have started drinking that Trump Kool-Aid. When he’s impeached they are going to run back to the Democrats. We don’t want you. Stay where you’re at.
Alabama is now dead last in math ACT scores, and 49th in language scores. Of course, we have good football teams, not that that matters any.
The deep South is very hindered in politics. It’s all because the Religious Right keeps them dumb and stupid.
When Osama bin Laden was killed, Donald Trump said it was no big deal. But Baghdadi was. He said he had heard of bin Ladin before anybody else in the United States had heard of him, and knew he was a dangerous guy. Obama thanked the SEALs for killing bin Ladin. It’s like I, me, we, I haven’t heard they yet. I was just wondering if everyone in the White House is illiterate and can’t tell him how to speak.
