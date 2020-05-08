My message is to the caller who compared Donald Trump to Jesus. Jesus was pure with no blemishes who came to this world to die a cruel death to save us. Donald Trump has lied over 1,000 times, committed adultery, cheated, bought casinos, gambled and paid off porn stars. Never has Donald Trump been nailed to the cross. No comparison. Get your facts straight before it’s too late.
Two of the most famous oxymorons in the English language are jumbo shrimp and military intelligence. Here’s another one to add to the list: honest lawyer.
Has the Florence Police Department disbanded? People are driving like idiots in this town, and not a cop is around to see all the craziness.
I hope everyone has a long time to reflect that working people in America are very important and politicians, entertainers, sports figures and other parasites are not.
People today are only concerned about themselves: what they want and what they want to do. I don’t care if they are church people.
I’ve been watching, reading and keeping up with Donald Trump since the 1970s. Everything is a game with him. You can’t believe what he says because he doesn’t believe what he says. Christianity Today is right. He is a lost soul.
I got information that Russia has 1,700 tons of gold. China’s got 1,300 tons of gold. That’s why they want Hillary Clinton. When they get 2,000 tons, they are going to put out their own money backed by the gold standard. And that will be the end of the dollar.
People’s deeds speak louder than their words. An elected official who goes on national television during a pandemic and shows off their industrial freezer in the house stocked with gourmet ice cream while millions of Americans lose their jobs is a moral hypocrite. Aunt Nan (Nancy Pelosi) is a modern-day Marie Antoinette. She eats her gourmet ice cream and hopes the peasants get cake.
Somebody said in the “You Said It” column that Donald Trump is lying to everybody and that he’s a socialist and that he’s turning the United States into Venezuela. Wow. You just took fake news to a new level. That is about as fake as life can be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.