I’m calling about Hyde Lake between Littleville and Russellville. It’s a shame, a beautiful lake like that, there’s no access to it for fishing it. I wonder who would be over making it accessible to fish in?
I was a construction worker and sometimes had to work for companies I did not like just to make ends meet. Why criticize Hunter Biden for doing approximately the same thing? Why don’t Republicans investigate Ivanka Trump for signing 16 contracts worth no telling how many millions of dollars with China during the trade negotiations? I assume that the billionaire family is exempt from anything that the poor middle class has to adhere to since they don’t pay any taxes.
The Oedipus complex is when a boy is too attracted to his mother. The Electra complex is when a girl is too attracted to her father. Marry either one of them and you will have nothing but problems. He will expect you to do everything like his mother did, and she will expect you to do what her father did. Nothing but problems.
I have a message for all the people who want Donald Trump out of office: If you want to pay $4 a gallon for gas, if you want your children and grandchildren to struggle to find a job, give your tax dollars to illegal aliens who have never paid a penny in taxes, put a Democrat in office.
Michael Bloomberg, stay in New York and keep your gun control thoughts to yourself. Until you give up your security detail, do not lecture me on how to protect my family. And by the way, after listening to Doug Jones on who should be carrying guns, take him with you.
With the failure of their impeachment, the Democrats have vowed to continue going after Donald Trump. When will they start attending to the nation’s business, which they were elected to do rather than go after political rivals?
