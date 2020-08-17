Why do we not hear or read about the pandemic in Florence or Lauderdale County? Does the mayor not care about us, or does he not know how it's going in Florence? What does he do during his day?
Every day the COVID-19 virus goes up in Franklin County. I can tell you why. People will not wear masks and follow the rule of distance, especially in Russellville. Even the businesses and fast food restaurants. I will no longer trade at these establishments. Romans 1:23 reads: "Professing themselves to be wise they became fools."
While we are in the process of moving the Confederate monument at the courthouse, let's also move the W.C. Handy place and change our roads back to another name besides Martin Luther King because that really upsets me.
I think we're all kind of being judgmental. I don't think my Confederate heritage should be thrown in the garbage because somebody died in Minneapolis. I'm not asking Black Lives Matter to forget that their African heritage existed. Why should they ask me to forget mine?
To the people going to Washington to try to have the Martin Luther King monument removed, trust me, I will buy you a one-way ticket. The other ticket would be you know where because that's where you deserve to go. Just say you are prejudiced. That's all you have to say.
The Bible says an eye for and eye and a tooth for a tooth. Take our Confederate monuments down and the Martin Luther King monument should come down, too.
I would like to go to Washington with the group from Florence and Muscle Shoals, and while we're at it, we can take the statue out of the city park and take it down there and put it on his porch.
I'm all behind the group of people that want to go to Washington and take down Martin Luther King Jr.'s statue. I'd be willing to donate to help them go. I think it's ridiculous.
To those of you that want a statue removed that represents history. You want it removed from the courthouse, we want the statue of W.C. Handy, which represents history, removed from the city park. We do not want to look at it every time we go to the park.
To the person who said they would rather have Barack Obama for president than Donald Trump: The reason they think that is because all the fake news media is against Trump. They make up lies and won't report on all the good things Trump has done. When he makes a speech, the media takes whatever he says and turns it into a lie. When all is said and done, it's not even what he said at all.
I think it's fine that they are going to cancel football. Now I can get out in the fall and do some things, instead of sitting in the house all day watching football. I can go hunting or fishing, and I don't have to worry about football anymore. Maybe that's a good thing.
