The question why do Christians vote for President Trump? The answer: the Democrats took God out of their platform. Joe Biden was rambling on and on and when he got to God, he said: “You know that thing.” He would not acknowledge God. That is why we will vote for a re-elected Trump in November.
I’m calling to thank the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for the good thing they’re are doing — giving 100% of themselves. So pray for the department that they stay safe as they care for all the people in the county.
My wife and I are senior citizens and have health problems. We have delivered Meals on Wheels for years. When we go to pick up our meals, we see people like me with limps and bad backs walking in to take meals to shut ins. My question is this: I see on the highways these big groups of young kids they are out of school and still clambering together. I saw as many as eight getting out of an SUV in the Walmart parking lot recently. Why don’t some of these kids volunteer to help the older senior citizens?
I’m calling about the practically non-existent public health service in this country. By now there should have been stations in most cities set up in hospitals for people to be tested for coronavirus. Other countries have managed to do this. Maybe somebody can tell me what’s wrong with this country that we have no public health system. Frankly, I think this needs to be changed.
Why is (it that) all the street department can do is tear up the roads? If they put a culvert in place, they tear up the road and never come back and fix it, like on North Patton Street and Rickwood Road. We need a new man over the street department.
Most of the United States medicines come from China and China recently threatened to quit producing medicines to punish the USA. We need to become independent of China. Go back to making our own pharmaceuticals and doing our own production of everything. They are holding us hostage.
Usually the buck stops at the top, as it should. With Donald Trump it’s at the bottom. He leaves decisions to the governors; they in turn leave it to the mayors. I don’t understand why people run for office if they can’t answer tough questions. They just want to blame everyone else for everything when they are in a position to do the right thing.
If you think the coronavirus pandemic has eroded your freedoms and your way of life, this is just a small precursor of what your life will be like if the liberals ever take control of this country. Wake up America.
This coronavirus is a man-made pathogen made by the Chinese and it has done just what they wanted and shut down the United States. We have all kind of technology — satellite technology that can detect movement, where troops are, where the artillery is at — but you can’t detect a virus like this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.