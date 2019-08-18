How sickening to read of the low salary of the Colbert County sheriff, one of the best sheriff’s this county has ever had and he’s at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to his salary compared to Lauderdale County. Oh how embarrassing. County officials do your job and raise the salary of the sheriff immediately, or you won’t be re-elected.
I’ve noticed that multiple churches in the local area have been sending “mission groups” to Central America. I have a couple of suggestions I believe would help them out. First of all, you could save on travel time and expense if instead of going all the way to Central America, just go to our southern border and help that same demographic there. The second suggestion is by all means next time you people go to the polls to vote, don’t forget to carry your brain.
If the United States government is willing to put people in cages and treat them worse than animals, it makes you wonder when will they start putting them to sleep? It’s time to complain to your representatives.
This is to all city, county and state elected officials: Please wake up and put a new water park in Florence. Cullman has a beautiful, modern, outstanding water park, which has been a tremendous success. Ask yourself which the citizens of the Shoals would prefer, an ag center or a family friendly water park? The ag center is a done deal, but still there is no modern family water park. This would be a huge asset and complement to the RTJ golf courses and would be a benefit to the entire Shoals community.
I see where Sheriff Rick Singleton is getting an $18,000 raise. How many Lauderdale employees even make $18,000 a year? He said other sheriffs make more. How asinine (to think) if someone makes more than you, you should get a raise.
