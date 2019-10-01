The Bible talks a lot about the sanctimonious Pharisees. This may have been the first reason we went to Bojangles for our chicken, but the chicken itself is very good, too.
It’s a shame that we have all these shootings across the United States. Donald Trump’s response is that it’s a tragedy, mental health is to blame, but he says he’s draining Medicare so it will have to be addressed at a later date.
I heard Robert Aderholt has pledged his loyalty to Donald Trump’s cult. Come on Republicans, you can do better than this.
County Road 14 Gravelly Springs area, we appreciate when the sheriff’s office uses inmates to pick up litter; however, it’s been my observation no one removes the full bags. They are left to rot and spill and litter again.
Is anybody crazy enough to believe what these Democrats are running on? No cars? Are the men and women going to have to pull each other everywhere in a wagon? Get rid of the cows for what they are messing up the world? The horses, cats, dogs are doing the same thing. Better get rid of the bathrooms, they mess you up.
To the You Said It caller who said every time the Democrats raise the minimum wage by one dollar, 500,000 jobs are lost. If we lower the minimum wage, does that mean 500,000 jobs are created? Wow. Let’s lower it by $5. Then we’d create 2.5 million jobs.
Someone needs to tell President Trump that pride comes before the fall and if he has ears to hear, but I don’t think he does.
I thought Tri-Cities Memorial was supposed to be a perpetual care cemetery. There are many grave markers covered with six-inch high grass. Families pay thousands of dollars for grave markers for their loved ones and there are many damaged markers, places caused by their mowers. They seem to just keep the graves that can be seen by the highway well groomed. Something needs to be done.
My regular golf foursome tries to play and support our local golf courses eight or nine times a year. We are done with the Blackberry course. Evidently their course supervisor has quit. Fairway grass is too high, the rough is too high and the greens are sick. There is water standing in one cart path, which smells horrible and has been that way for over a year. The ground crew does not even manage the cart paths.
It was not an honor to be my doctor’s first flu shot patient. Flu is here. Get your shots now.
Why does the state of Alabama pass laws that they don’t enforce? People are still driving in the left lane and they are not passing anybody else.
Donald Trump is a dictator and a liar, not a good person and not a good president for sure. He is a crazy, money-loving joke. What have we got ourselves into? Shame, shame.
There’s a lot of intelligent individuals in Alabama, so I want to pose a question. What’s the deal with the weather app we have on our iPhone? They may show next week rain every day, and then I look back two minutes later and it’s all gone. Or they may show heavy rain this evening, then it’s gone two minutes later. How do they rationalize their prediction one moment and then for the next second it’s not only gone for the day, but for the week?
This must be a joke that Alabama educators must make a trip to Korea to hire teachers. What a waste of money. Put that money on educating our young people, or hire people to teach math and science, but don’t require they don’t have to coach. My husband is a math and science teacher, but he did not get a job in 1980 because he would not coach.
Recruiting teachers for Alabama: How about raising th
