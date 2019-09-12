Why do the Democrats keep blaming Donald Trump for these tragedies? They didn’t blame Barack Obama for all the mass shootings when he was in office.
There’s another smear campaign against the president, this time about his salty language. This is supposed to convince evangelical Christians to stay home from voting so the Democrats can continue to destroy the country.
I recently read that Beto O’Rourke gave one-third of one percent of his earnings last year to charity. Typical liberal. He wants to help you with somebody else’s money.
