President Biden claims to be all in on green energy, carbon emission reductions and even the abolishment of fossil fuels. Yet he flies to Delaware almost every weekend, which uses thousands of gallons of fuel and produces a lot of carbon emissions because it requires his helicopter, his plane and one or more cargo planes for the vehicles and I’m sure some jet fighters. I’m also sure Biden is going to be permanently parking his Corvette. A friend of mine has a great suggestion for the Corvette’s future: Biden can use it for additional filing space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.