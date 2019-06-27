Northwest-Shoals used to be a great college to attend, but I highly stress the phrase used to be. There is no leadership or passion for the students. The president has cut scholarships and supply budgets so she can give her buddies raises. I’m talking about a $30,000 raise for just one person. Now swallow that, people. And this is just the beginning. She has plans to give more of her buddies raises. We all need to voice our concerns to our elected officials. Don’t wait until it’s too late.
Now that the city of Florence is spending all this tax money, I hope they will see fit to repair Rickwood Road between Chisholm Road and the railroad tracks. It’s a terrible mess.
I was just wondering if the mayor of Sheffield, or any of the council members, had been across the railroad tracks on South Montgomery Avenue. What a joy that is now.
Here in Russellville, we have teachers, students and athletes leaving the city school system for the county. There seems to be a problem that needs to be looked into. We have no leadership at our superintendent and board level.
President Trump’s new agreement with Mexico is going to end catch and release, and probably put a big crimp on drug cartel money, too. I guess without as much money coming in from the drug dealers, the Democrats may have a hard time getting campaign funds next year.
Thank you to the person to called in about Walmart and Publix changing their food products, groceries and merchandise around to different aisles. Thank God somebody finally spoke up. I agree 100 percent. Walmart, Publix, quit moving your food products. It’s difficult for us to find our groceries when we go shopping. It’s frustrating, and even your employees don’t know where products are a lot of times.
We need to give a lesson to our politicians in Montgomery who will not share 50 percent of a lottery with education. If they approve it, they want 100 percent for the General Fund. Well, 100 percent of nothing equals nothing every year. But 50 percent of millions equals millions every year.
It looks like we’re going to have to build a special jail for all these Republicans. What’s the deal? Why don’t we hear, “Lock them up, lock them up, lock them up”? Republicans, I don’t know what the deal is.
I have a solution to the abortion crisis in this country — mandate a vasectomy for all boys above the age of 10, reversal granted upon the judge signing a marriage certificate.
Yay to the University of Alabama for its stance on the donation by Hugh Culverhouse. That looks like just old-fashioned blackmail or a bribe, and good for the university trustees to take a stance on that.
