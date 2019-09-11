Donald Trump said he didn’t like poor people. I’m on fixed income and I would be doing a lot better if he would quit taking my money to pay for the rich to have tax cuts.
I just listened to the National Public Radio podcast 671 where Democrats brag about cheating on the Doug Jones election. What can I say except it’s typical?
Our president is a very racist man. If the Republicans really want to help this man, they need to talk him into seeking professional help.
For all the people mowing grass and throwing it out in the street, the next time I cut my grass, I think I will come and just dump it in your driveway and see how you like driving through it and around it.
I have a solution for the person who was criticizing Florence’s recycling pickup crews: Tie your recycling up in garbage bags, carry it to the Florence recycling center and deposit them into the recycling bins and they’ll take it from there.
Are they ever going to repave Rickwood Road? It is in terrible condition, and it’s impossible to dodge all the potholes. I would appreciate it if they would do it.
Why do the Democrats keep blaming Donald Trump for these tragedies? They didn’t blame Barack Obama for all the mass shootings when he was in office.
This is about the new stadium proposal. If President Ken Kitts would reduce the administrative costs associated with the operation of UNA, he would have enough money over 20 years to pay for a stadium so the taxpayers wouldn’t have to pay any more taxes.
There’s another smear campaign against the president, this time about his salty language. This is supposed to convince evangelical Christians to stay home from voting so the Democrats can continue to destroy the country.
Let’s just stop calling our president a racist. I don’t think there’s a racist bone in his body.
It’s amazing what the Democratic candidates are going to give away. But who’s going to pay for it? It won’t be the rich, for most of them are rich and will protect their fortune. It won’t be the poor, that leaves only working middle class taxpayers, the ones that used to be the strength of the Democratic Party.
I agree the University of North Alabama needs a new stadium, but my gosh, could they not have thought of that years ago? In the meantime, can they not fix up the old dressing room at Braly Stadium? It’s embarrassing to see the visiting team standing outside during halftime while our team goes inside to the comfort of a building. They are having to put tents up for these guys. Come on people, get some of those big dollar people you have at UNA to put some money into that dressing room for the time being. Let’s be proud of what we have.
Here’s 10 things for the Democrats: Ban affordable energy, fossil fuel, eliminate nuclear energy, eliminate 99 percent of cars, gut and rebuild all buildings, eliminate all travel, government guaranteed jobs, free education, a saboteur’s diet, free money and ban meat. This is what they believe because of the Green New Deal. It’s all socialism.
I recently read that Beto O’Rourke gave one-third of one percent of his earnings last year to charity. Typical liberal. He wants to help you with somebody else’s money.
When did the city of Sheffield rename two of our streets in Cliff Haven to IBEW Lane and 558 Avenue? Now I’m seeing union decals being put on city vehicles and equipment. Mayor, tell us what’s going on?
Now conservatives are saying video games are causing mass shootings. Well, if a person can be influenced by a video game, something on a screen, they can be influenced by what the president of the United States says. You can’t have it both ways.
