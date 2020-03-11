There’s a few people who are innocent that will make the right decision. But if they feel guilty about anything, they make the wrong decision. There’s a lot of people who can be guilty and still be very successful by making wrong decisions.
To the person who called in about the homeless people in Florence: Obviously this person doesn’t come to Florence very often. These people make a big mess and don’t clean up after themselves. Most of the people will not work if you offer them a job. Most of them are under 30 years of age, and that’s the way they live. If they are too lazy to work, they are too lazy to eat. If people would quit offering them something to eat, they would leave Florence.
It seems that Gov. Kay Ivey wants the Legislature to put the cart before the horse. Let’s have a vote on the lottery and see what it brings in before we start spending so much money.
Congress sat on their hands and never even recognized the Americans who are having a hard time in life. I can see why the do-nothing Congress is not passing much-needed bills to help the American people. They forgot who elected them and who pays their salaries. It’s about them an getting power and more power.
When I was a child, we played with making mud pies. It looks like the street department has decided to change the ingredient and make asphalt pies looking at Rickwood Road and North Patton Street. It is a shame and a disgrace that these two main streets you can’t get over them. You need a log wagon or a tank rather than an automobile. It’s too bad that we have this kind of a department.
A “You Said It” caller recently denounced Christians for supporting and voting for President Trump. Christians are supposed to be forgiving and are supposed to give people another chance, and are not supposed to be judgmental like that caller is against Christians. Let’s pray for that caller to open his eyes and open his heart and find a way to believe in his fellow mankind.
I was calling about Rickwood Road. I think it would be a whole lot smoother if they would take it and grade it all up and make it a gravel road.
With the failure of their impeachment, the Democrats have vowed to continue going after Donald Trump. When will they start attending to the nation’s business, which they were elected to do rather than go after political rivals?
To the Democrat Party: I think you need to reimburse the people of the United States out of your own pockets for the money you wasted trying to impeach the president.To the person who called in about the homeless people in Florence: Obviously this person doesn’t come to Florence very often. These people make a big mess and don’t clean up after themselves. Most of the people will not work if you offer them a job. Most of them are under 30 years of age, and that’s the way they live. If they are too lazy to work, they are too lazy to eat. If people would quit offering them something to eat, they would leave Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.