If talking on your cellphone is distracted driving, how come I see police cars with their driver talking on their cellphones quite often? Just curious.
You can tell a lot about people if you listen to what they say. Conservatives mind their own business, make up their own minds, and support the government. Liberals mind everybody else’s business, try to browbeat them into changing their minds, and want the government to take care of them forever.
What is wrong with this picture? I’m 85 years old and on Social Security and pension. I paid more taxes this year than ever before. Our president is a millionaire, he said so, and he didn’t pay taxes eight out of 10 years. Something is wrong right here and now.
Donald Trump said North Korea and his buddy-pal Kim Jong Un that they had denuclearized. He stated that. He spread his arms wide and said, “Denuclearization. It’s all over.” And now look what they are doing. You people wearing those little red hats, you are going to let this guy take us down a path of destruction that there will be no turning back.
I see The Good Old Boy Club is doing good and well in Colbert County. Jeremy Robinson has been promoted. That’s John Bedford’s protege, who he wanted to have it. Instead of getting out here and finding somebody who is more qualified, they sat back on their hands, and said, “This is who should have it. This is who John Bedford wants us to have.” It’s a shame we have to put up with such.
I am like many others in the state of Alabama and in Colbert County and Lauderdale County we get these gas taxes and other taxes just shoved down our throat, and they don’t ever take them off. Now we have a Republican governor who ran through a 10-cent gas tax so fast nobody even had time to turn around.
If you’ve got any skeletons in your closet, you had better not run for anything important or they will send you to jail. So maybe it’s time to go to these people’s closet and find their skeletons. How would they like it turned on them for a change?
Rich folks in the city like free trade, but the truth is fair trade and tariffs protect small businesses, small mom-and-pop stores, and keep money in this country and this community.
I am getting amazed at the pornography that’s going on in the Shoals. What is going on? Are we not educating people that you don’t do this, either at home or in a classroom or church? We’ve got people who are businessmen serving time in prison in Alabama for child pornography. We need to educate somebody. The Shoals is getting a bad reputation.
We are paying for a service in Colbert County that we’re not getting. Used to, they picked up debris in the county about every two weeks. I have debris that’s been laying there for about a month. There’s some across the road from me that’s been laying there since last summer. This is on County Road 65.
Instead of our legislators trying to create new laws, you need to fix the problems we already have, like the thousands of kids in foster care, and the fact that our students in the state of Alabama don’t have new textbooks.
Tariffs are bankrupting farmers and hurting all Americans. The stock market is only benefiting the one percent. Four years was the time limit on the middle tax cut, but it continues for companies and corporations. Donald Trump says China pays for the tax on tariffs. It’s pretty clear when you buy a washing machine that is $100 more who is paying for it. To me it seems that Trump backers are selfish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.