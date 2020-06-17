I would like to thank our auto insurance company Country Financial, for its giveback during COVID-19 on our auto insurance. I really appreciate it. It was a big help.
Never has so much misinformation been deliberately spread to the detriment to all of us.
With all the wild dogs running around Haleyville, I wonder how many of those have rabies?
