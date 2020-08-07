If you want to know what America would look like with a Democratic president, a Democratic House and a Democratic Senate, study Vladimir Lenin and the Bolshevik revolution. This is where America is headed if the Democrats ever gain total control of the United States.
To the people of the Shoals: You don’t know anything about bad roads. Just come to Haleyville. You’ll see weeds, overgrown lots, abandoned buildings. It’s a bad, bad place.
I want to thank Isbell Farms of Muscle Shoals for the fine, free sweet corn they provide for our community. You can recognize Christians by what they do.
Fox News does tell the truth about world news, but they don’t go as deep as CNN to get to the bottom of the news. Fox News only scratches the surface about what Donald Trump does, how he misleads statements, how he tells stuff that’s not so. CNN goes deeper than that and tells you exactly what Trump said about certain issues. They get to the bottom of it. Fox does not.
If Uncle Joe (Biden) is elected president in November, he will be president in name only. Whoever his vice presidential nominee is will run the country. Uncle Joe will remain in the bunker.
Since your changing the names of pro sports teams, are you going to take away the California Angels baseball team because it’s religious? What are you going after next?
The Democrat Party has allowed the far, far left to take over its party and the far, far right and the religious right have taken over the Republican Party. They need to get back to the middle with moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans. Otherwise, we’re going to be in some deep, deep trouble.
