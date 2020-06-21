The Republican Party has let some of its good old boys hijack $30 million from Lauderdale County’s TVA in lieu of taxes and extension of a gas tax for an unneeded and ill-timed ag event center. I guess it’s OK for local GOP officials to divert much-needed revenue when it suits their interests. Colbert County is putting Lauderdale to shame.
“Vengeance is mine,” said the Lord. I don’t know what it is, but I’m looking forward to it. I believe many people who think they are right will be in for a big grave surprise.
I agree with Sam Pendleton’s article about the Weeden Place, old Sweetwater off of Florence Boulevard. It’s a beautiful plantation and it’s a historic place to this area. I think it needs to be restored and revered. I remember the old pecan grove next to Florence Boulevard there. It was really beautiful.
If the Confederate statue is moved away from the courthouse, I think the W.C. Handy statue should be moved to his home.
It’s hard to believe the city of Sheffield is spending money for Inspiration Landing, which might not ever develop, and there’s a road that is probably a half mile from that location, West Montgomery Avenue, that is absolutely the worst road in Colbert County. It has potholes everywhere. They need to fix it before they put money into Inspiration Landing.
The meaning of the name Florence is bloom or prosperity. Think about that as you drive on its crumbling streets, view the empty, decaying buildings, pass abandoned houses with hulls of cars in the yards and the added beauty of trash all on the roadside.
Every time Donald Trump does something questionable, you think that it is his lowest point, but you find out a day later there is no low point.
Montgomery hospitals are overflowing with COVID patients and they are transferring them to Birmingham. Alabama in general has spiked again any time there are several gathered together, and there still are some that won’t wear a mask and they are infecting other people and don’t even realize it. The sad part is we weren’t ready for this pandemic.
I surely think that Richard Nixon’s southern strategy has just about played out. Thank the Lord for that. And, hopefully, Donald Trump’s strategy has played out. Thank the Lord for that, that people are finally seeing the light.
Henry David Thoreau’s “Civil Disobedience” is a must read. It resonates where we are as a society right now. Protests are important and vital to get the message out, but must be followed up with voting. The only way to eliminate government oppression is to vote out the local, state and federal oppressors.
I saw a CNN reporter the other night who said he was at the scene of a peaceful protest while an automobile was burning in the background behind him. This is proof of what Adolf Hitler famously said: “If you tell a lie often enough and well enough, the populace will eventually accept it as the truth.”
The Hickory Park Homeowners Association would like to thank the county Road Maintenance Department for their expeditious work while completing the bridge at Four Mile Creek and Coker Street. They did it with a very minimal delay in traffic and very efficient in and out. In two days traffic was back on the road, and I thank them very much.
I wish that all these people would stop lying, saying Donald Trump has been trying to divide our country. It has been his goal to try to get all people to join together and make our nation better. I wish they would open their eyes to the truth and stop their hate for Trump.
Whoever came up with the elbow bump to replace hand shaking must be a redneck. That has to be one of the dumbest gestures I have ever seen. Will someone please come up with a replacement that is a little more dignified?
The pandemic has caused the separation of people more than the plague did back in the early ages. Can people not see that we are being led like sheep? It’s too bad to think that we can’t see what it’s leading to. This country is built on the foundation of helping others. We’re charged in the Bible to help each other and to set forth things that need to be done.
Could someone please tell me how all this looting and rioting and the media constantly showing the officer kneeling on George Floyd, how this is helping to repair race relations? It’s not making it better. It’s only making it worse.
Hey people, please wear your mask when you are out in public. I’m wearing mine for you; please wear yours for me.
I’m one of those deplorables that didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton. I’m watching TV with Gayle King saying I have contempt for black folks. Who does CBS think they are? They have no idea about anybody they are talking about. All they are trying to do is stick to their liberal agenda.
This is addressed to UNA. I thought the Bellamy Apartments were for students, but you’ve got people who don’t even know how to spell “college” living 10 in one apartment. How is that possible? Then they keep going up on the rent? How are we as students supposed to afford that? We won’t be able to, and then they will turn into regular apartments.
The recent riots and protests are disturbing for this country, and the police officer who put his knee (on) and killed the man should be held accountable and is being held accountable; however, that does not give people the right to riot and loot and do any criminal activity.
President Trump, there is more to being a Christian than standing up in front of a church and holding a Bible to have your picture taken. To be a Christian you must not spread hate and divide people or tell lies.
A country that cannot control its borders or its cities is a failing country. If you notice, it’s mainly Democratic areas that are unable to control the pillaging.
The Democrats voted against freeing the slaves. The Democrats voted against giving the slaves the right to vote. The reason they want to let Bernie Sanders run and win is because he’s an independent. If Sanders was independent, that would be the end of the Democrat Party. But I think right now they are gradually destroying everything they’ve gained, and it’s going to be the end of the Democrat Party.
When we sacrifice human life for a few bucks to go back to work, that’s not love for one another. Love is what heals.
The blue state governors and mayors handling of the coronavirus and looting and rioting once again proves they are only concerned about your vote and not your living in misery. If you want to continue to live in misery, keep voting these people into office.
After witnessing recent events in Washington, D.C., I believe the president was showing his tendency to act like a dictator. Allowing the tear gassing of peaceful protesters so he could use a church as a backdrop for his photo opportunity was a horrendous thing to witness. I’m so glad I live in a democracy where our right to vote can be our tool to remove this president from office in November.
The thing about CNN news, they tell it and show it exactly like it is. Fox does not, because they know if they showed it and told it like it is, it would harm Donald Trump in the worst way. Just look. If you are 21 or older and able to decipher news, you can decipher news as CNN is telling it exactly like it is.
To the mayor and city council: Please don’t make anymore city ordinances. You can’t even enforce the ones you have now. Garbage cans still on the street, garbage everywhere, loud noises up and down, you can hear them for a mile.
After watching a video of rioters in Dallas beating a man into unconsciousness or death, I’m very happy that our president has declared that Antifa is a domestic terrorist organization. I would hope that global governments take action against them.
Why is it you put garbage out on the side of the road, or tree limbs or whatever, and they set out at Colbert Heights, Woodmont, County Farm, Blue Road and it sits there, but if you are an employee of the county and you cut something down on the weekend it’s picked up on Monday. There’s something wrong with that.
I love my small town. Recently south of the railroad tracks, I saw a policeman in his SUV holding up traffic on both sides of the street to prevent somebody’s mixed breed Chihuahua-type dog from being run over. Let’s hear it for our local police. They are outstanding and amazing.
Every virus since 2006 is all the same thing. The 5G phone creates a flu-like system. When it rolls out here the 26,000 scientists against the 5G phone they are going to add a whole lot of satellites.
God help the United States of America.
Let’s try not to make the George Floyd killing a black/white issue and let’s make it a law-abiding issue. Maybe if he had not tried to resist arrest, the officer would not have put his knee on his neck. Who knows? Excessive force is not tolerated, but also you have to be responsible for your actions.
Donald Trump applauded the protesters in Hong Kong against China, but in the United States he’s urging the police to use extreme force to stop the protest and put them in jail for 10 years. He sounds more like a dictator than the president of a free country.
We need a list published of specific things that we can and cannot recycle. For example, we can recycle a plastic milk carton, but we can’t recyle a styrofoam ice chest.
I’m wondering when protesters in our major cities were allowed to become the jury, destroy government buildings and businesses, and destroy our country and turn it into anarchy. Plus, make the COVID issue 10 times worse for the rest of us.
The civil unrest we have seen in major U.S. cities recently is another glowing example of liberal politics. Everyone of the major cities that have rioting and looting have been run by Democrats for decades.
I think it’s a shame the the Walmart on Hough Road doesn’t get more riding wheelchairs for disabled people. There’s never one when you need it. Also, there used to be some benches throughout the store for people to sit down and rest their backs and their legs. That’s a big store.
I’m concerned about these statues being taken down. If they are going to take our heritage down, let’s take Martin Luther King down and remove his name from all these streets. It’s our history, it’s not against blacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.