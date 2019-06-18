We do have a good economy. We had some good things going on under President Trump. But does that give him the right to do wrong? Does that keep him out of jail for doing wrong? I don’t understand. If you do something that’s illegal, you should go to jail. Why is he above the law?
Ashley Montagu, a noted anthropologist, had this to say: Women are smarter than men in every way except physical strength, which can be developed. I think Gov. Kay Ivey has proven the point. She’s a lot smarter than the men are. She gets what she wants.
If talking on your cellphone is distracted driving, how come I see police cars with their driver talking on their cellphones quite often? Just curious.
You can tell a lot about people if you listen to what they say. Conservatives mind their own business, make up their own minds, and support the government. Liberals mind everybody else’s business, try to browbeat them into changing their minds, and want the government to take of them forever.
What is wrong with this picture? I’m 85 years old and on Social Security and pension. I paid more taxes this year than ever before. Our president is a millionaire, he said so, and he didn’t pay taxes eight out of 10 years. Something is wrong right here and now.
Donald Trump said North Korea and his buddy-pal Kim Jong Un that they had denuclearized. He stated that. He spread his arms wide and said, “Denuclearization. It’s all over.” And now look what they are doing. You people wearing those little red hats, you are going to let this guy take us down a path of destruction that there will be no turning back.
I see The Good Old Boy Club is doing good and well in Colbert County. Jeremy Robinson has been promoted. That’s John Bedford’s protege, who he wanted to have it. Instead of getting out here and finding somebody who is more qualified, they sat back on their hands, and said, “This is who should have it. This is who John Bedford wants us to have.” It’s a shame we have to put up with such.
I am like many others in the state of Alabama and in Colbert County and Lauderdale County we get these gas taxes and other taxes just shoved down our throat, and they don’t ever take them off. Now we have a Republican governor who ran through a 10-cent gas tax so fast nobody even had time to turn around.
If you’ve got any skeletons in your closet, you had better not run for anything important or they will send you to jail. So maybe it’s time to go to these people’s closet and find their skeletons. How would they like it turned on them for a change?
Rich folks in the city like free trade, but the truth is fair trade and tariffs protect small businesses, small mom-and-pop stores, and keep money in this country and this community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.