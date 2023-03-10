Why did it take so long for Ole Miss to fire Kermit Davis? He should have been fired at the end of last year.
You need to take the cars away from people who are drag racing. Maybe then they will stop doing it.
Why aren’t the American people upset, startled, standing up and speaking up? The Republicans are wanting to ban and burn books and make the decision what someone else can read. They are wanting to keep check on a young girl’s menstrual cycles in elementary and high school. Isn’t that alarming to the average citizen? That authoritarian rule that was in place with Hitler is being put in place here in America.
While Joe Biden is showboating in the Ukraine and passing out money, much of which will probably go into the bank accounts of corrupt officials in the Ukraine, our country is suffering weather disasters, train disasters, increasing inflation, decrease in house values, a possible stock market collapse and increasing drug problems.
Satirist Scott Adams has opened a can of worms we hope will stay open. He did like Socrates did 2,500 years ago by asking uncomfortable questions of people who control and manipulate public opinion. Among other things he’s questioned is why there’s so much racial animosity and why racial hatred gets amplified by the media stories. Rather than being canceled, he should be studied and learned from, just like we now study Socrates.
On the news, I have not seen anyone wearing a mask in that Ohio town. Why doesn’t Joe Biden, who was mask crazy, tell them to put a mask on? It ought to help them a little bit.
The current situation with the Alabama basketball program where their star, Brandon Miller, brought a gun to a scene that ended up being used to kill a woman who had a son who will never get to see his mother again. You don’t have to be charged to be penalized on the basketball team. Why is basketball more important than human life? Where is Ben Crump and Al Sharpton on this? Why are they not speaking up for the girl’s family, and demanding the guy be suspended from the team? Why is there no outrage from the Black community on this?
Republicans always blame dead people for voting when a Democrat wins. I’d like to ask the question: Are there not any dead Republicans?
I understand that the African American community demands the fair and equal treatment they deserve without being labeled as racist. Why as a white caucasian man can I not be proud of my race without being labeled a racist? Everybody should have the same rights.
I see where Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey is wanting us to donate another close to a billion dollars to the school system so they can retain their teachers. What I say to him is: We are tired of giving our tax dollars to a school system that is doing nothing but indoctrinating our children instead of teaching them.
