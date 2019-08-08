After driving through Tuscumbia, I’ve determined that the only streets that don’t need to be paved are the ones that just got paved.
Recently, I was on Knights Bridge Road near Moorsgate Road. I spotted a full-sized adult coyote. It spotted me and ran up to Westbury Lane near the old cemetery. Look out for your small children and dogs.
President Trump’s threats don’t get it. He made threats and didn’t stand behind them, and now nobody’s afraid of him. But Harry Truman didn’t tell Japan what he was going to do, he just dropped the atomic bomb on them and that put the end of the war. But Japan still hates us. That’s why they side with Russia and China.
The best way Democrats can get back at Donald Trump and allow him to have four more years and take the Senate. That’s the best revenge that you can do to get back at Trump because you’ve got four more years to drive him crazy, and play the same game he’s played with you for the last four years.
Years ago there was a song by Merle Haggard that said when you are running down my country you are getting on the fighting side of me. I stand with President Trump. If you don’t love this country, leave it. I’m sure someone will be glad to buy you a one-way ticket to Iran.
A big thank you to the Lauderdale County Road Department for the prompt service in cutting down the tree on County Road 11. It is greatly appreciated and a job well done.
The president’s racist attack on four congresswomen of color is a blatant, calculated strategy.
Donald Trump said that anyone who didn’t love or wouldn’t defend America should go back to where they came from. Really, a bone spur draft dodger? He is a disgrace and shame to the United States and this Vietnam veteran.
When is Muscle Shoals going to spray for mosquitoes? They are really bad. I live behind Walmart, and when I get out of the car they follow me to the door and then go right in the house. Please spray.
Like a bird without a nest, like a stranger in the night, my soul cries out for rest, but it is not in sight. Thank you Russell Smith and the Amazing Rhythm Aces. RIP.
A recent survey revealed that the majority of Americans between the age of 18 and 29 had a negative opinion of the United States of America. Another shining example of what happens when you turn academia over to liberals.
Where is the accountability on leadership of the administration at Northwest-Shoals Community College? The Jumpstart program is eliminated; scholarships are cut; athletics are eliminated. There is no leadership or accountability when that money is used to give your buddies raises.
The shape that America is in today makes you wonder will God bless the USA again? I think everybody should listen to the hit song recorded many years ago by the late John Lennon. It’s called “Imagine.”
Donald Trump isn’t nearly as bad a dude as some of his colleagues would make him out to be. He made the statement about those four freshman women and the next day he backs up. He said, “All I’m saying is that if they don’t like it here they can leave. Leave America. They don’t have to be here.” If he’s such a bad guy, he would say, “I said it. I meant it. You know what I meant when I said it and I’m not backing down.” He’s not bad at all. Exactly the opposite.
I just heard on the news the United States has already spent $105 billion on illegals since Donald Trump has been in office. And all those old people who claim to be Christians holier than thou, that’s all for these illegals because they think that’s what Christ wants them to do. Why don’t they take them into their house and let them live there? Those people don’t come over here to work, they come here for free money and free health care.
