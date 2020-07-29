Congratulations to Muscle Shoals. They have a brand new plant coming to the area. Our Florence leaders, mayor and council, got us a nice dog pound. Thank you, Mr. Mayor.
My dog tried to vote in the primary election. They wouldn’t let her because she’s a Democrat. So she’s going to try to come back and vote in the general election.
I have an idea for a new game show. It’s called To Tell The Truth 2020. The panelists are Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In the old version of To Tell The Truth, the person telling the truth stood up at the end of the game. In the 2020 version, no one stands up because the aforementioned people are incapable of telling the truth.
People going out into the crowds are pretty much asking for the virus. The health insurance companies should deny them benefits.
It is written there is a time to work and a time to play. A time to talk and a time to be silent. A time to eat a time to fast. There’s got to be a time to open schools up and a time not to do it. This is not the time to do it. Patience is a virtue, sayeth the Lord, and if we don’t do this carefully, it’s going to keep eating away at us slowly but surely.
Some 30 years ago, the Republican Party took over the state of Alabama with the premise of fixing it. I want to know when they are going to start.
One of the things we used to be proud of in the South is that we were raised with good manners, character, decency and concern for our fellow man. Something has happened since Donald Trump was elected.
The biggest danger to the United States of America is not COVID-19. The biggest danger to the United States of America is liberals who want to turn us into a Marxist utopia.
Someone called in and said everything would turn into communists if we elect Democrats. What do they think we have now? Donald Trump is best buddies with the communist people. He’s running everything his way or the highway. He is a dictator want-to-be and a communist want-to-be, and I don’t know what people see in him.
I’ve got a question for Black Lives Matter and these protesters that are tearing our country apart, tearing down statues and changing our country. Since your changing the names of pro sports teams, are you going to take away the California Angels baseball team because it’s religious? What are you going after next?
Shutting down the economy during a pandemic is the easiest way to destroy a country. This is why the liberals keep pushing this agenda. They want to destroy capitalism so they can usher in socialism and have complete control of the United States.
How irresponsible can you be Florence, letting a carnival come to the city. Really?
