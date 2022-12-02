I read the article about the pastors in Tuscumbia claiming the Yule Festival promotes paganism. I think the good people and pastors in Tuscumbia need to be more concerned with the different type of infernal problem they have, which is this obsession with Donald J. Trump. He is much more dangerous than any sort of paganism or any other issue we have in America right now.

