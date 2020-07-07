I just don’t understand why the city spends all this money on sidewalks for people to walk on and then they still walk in the middle of the street.
We had to fight the carpetbaggers after the Civil War and now we have to contend with these protesters that are changing things for their benefit, which is maybe not all that bad. I think we need to bring this up to a vote with the public, let the public vote on it. My thinking is to leave the Confederate monument where it is where people can see it if they want to, and if not, they can look the other way.
Is Fox News and CNN in the same country? Listening to their news reports you would never guess they are all reporting about the USA.
Can you believe the audacity of these governors, mayors and leaders in certain states of closing down beaches and bars when President Donald Trump said, “We will not be locking down the country again.” They are going against the greatest president of all time. How can they have the mindset to do that? If they go against Trump, they are going to get hit 10 times harder. Don’t they understand?
If you are over the age of 50 and you truly love your children and grandchildren, stop voting for liberals. Liberals want to destroy this country. If you continue to elect them, your children and grandchildren will live a life of misery long after you’re gone.
To the mayors of the Shoals: How can you possibly say it will be a personal decision to wear or not wear a mask? When I made a decision to wear a mask, it was to protect you. Why do you refuse to wear a mask to protect me?
To the person who said if Donald Trump is not elected in 2020 we will be in a communist state, what in the world does he think Donald Trump is? His best friends are communists — Vladimir Putin and Little Rocket Man (North Korean leader Kim Jong Un). Trump wants to be a dictator. He’d love to be a communist and control everybody and tell you exactly what to do.
In reference to the comment concerning Joe Biden, saying if Biden wins we’ll have another Barack Obama in office: We certainly pray and hope that we would have another Obama compared to what we’ve got now.
The removal of the Confederate statue is a good first step; however, there are far more troubling issues ongoing at our courthouse. Every citizen deserves to be treated fairly and according to the rule of law. This is currently not happening at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
To the person who says Woodward Avenue is tacky: I don’t guess they have ever driven into Sheffield, because pulling into Sheffield from Second Street there are all these junk cars.
If NASCAR continues to dismantle the foundation it was built upon, this too, shall fall.
This is for the people of Alabama. Our COVID-19 rate keeps going up every day. I don’t understand why you can’t follow the CDC guidelines of wearing masks and the social distance of six feet apart. Stop being selfish. Think of other people.
I’d rather have Barack Obama for president than Donald Trump. Trump is nothing like a president of the United States should be.
I’m glad I’m 75 years old and might not have to live a full life in USA’s future. However, I feel sorry and sad for future generations who will not know how great our country used to be. Our children and great-grandchildren will suffer and feel the pain of the transition unless some miracle happens in our political system, which is full of buffoons.
To the person who said it was curious that hospital revenue is down although there are no ICU beds: the reason is that hospitals have stopped elective surgeries and other elective admissions.
Monuments are always questioned, regardless of what or who they represent. Pass a law — no monuments on government property.
I just wonder what the Jewish people would think if Germany put up a statue of Hitler or even a Nazi soldier. Hmm. Doesn’t sound like they would like that either.
People should listen to the doctors and the facts. This virus is real.
The Democrats control all forms of news media. This virus thing will still be going on the day of the election in November. It’s going to be bad news every day from here on out.
There are a group of us in Florence and Muscle Shoals who are thinking of going to Washington, D.C., and taking down the ugly statue of Martin Luther King Jr. We didn’t like him as a man. It has nothing to do with his color, and we would like that statue removed from the nation’s capital. No more statues.
I would like to know why a small group of people get to determine what happens to a statue in Florence. I understand why the mayor is behind it because it’s an election year, but I also want to know why, if it belongs to the city of Florence, the people in the city do not get to vote on what happens to that statue.
It seems we have forgotten the songs of our childhood: “Red and yellow, black and white, we are precious in His sight.” My brown friends are dear to me and I hope they love me as I love them.
