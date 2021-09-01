The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. That’s the same way with those folks at the railroad. The tracks are screwed up and they keep sending the same folks over to work on them. Just when you think they couldn’t get any worse than they are, they bring them in to work on them again, and lo and behold, it gets worse. Hire that drunk off the street. He’ll do a better job than they are doing.

