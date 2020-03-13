Alabama needs the lottery. We are surrounded by lottery states. Keep the money in this state with the lottery.
Lauderdale Road Department needs to get their striping machine up and running before somebody gets hurt out there because they can’t see the road division.
I’ve watched and heard Robert Jeffries on Fox News, the Baptist preacher from Texas, defending Donald Trump’s policies. He says he’s a religious person. He supports someone who has committed adultery several times, told 17,000 lies in three years, tried to steal another election, has been inhuman to other people and so forth. I’m a Baptist, and I’ve never heard any preacher that would agree with Robert Jeffries, or would agree with what Trump has done and is doing.
There is a building you need to add to the nuisance list and it’s the old Ellis Animal Clinic on the corner of Rickwood and Chisholm roads. That place is a disgrace. Tear it down.
We’ve all heard the Democrats state over and over that no one is above the law, not even the president. I agree 100% that no one is above the law — not you, not me, not the president and not illegal immigrants.
I am above 80 years of age. I have always had a healthy appreciation and respect for the church community. However, their behavior in the last three to four years has completely destroyed any confidence in, or respect for, their behavior and beliefs. Boys, what you are doing speaks much louder than what you are saying.
The Rolling Stones made a song back in the early 2000s called neo-conservative. You need to listen to that song because the neo-conservatives have taken over the moderate Republican Party.
Would someone in the city of Florence address the intersection of Darby Drive and Decatur Avenue? It is on a timer which is ridiculous because half the time you have to stop and there is no cross traffic.
Let them come up and check out your water heater, and you will be buying a new water heater. That’s what happened to my neighbor across the street. Let them come out and check your air conditioner and you will be buying a new air conditioner. That happened to my aunt last year. I wait until mine breaks down completely and then buy another one.
Donald Trump is a trillion dollar per year deficit president. His toady, William Barr, is the reason the fathers wrote in the Second Amendment to the Constitution.
I really wish the council in Muscle Shoals would reconsider putting sidewalks on Edwards Avenue because I just feel that’s something we probably do not need.
You can see why Alabama is still 49th or 50th for all the things that matter for the masses. Of all the things our lawmakers could be doing, they are worried about protecting the Confederate monuments in the modern world. The only thing we are leading in is we are third for infant mortality. That speaks volumes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.